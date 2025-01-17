Steele Honda Invites Customers To Test Drive The 2025 Honda CR-V In St. John's, Newfoundland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 2025 Honda CR-V stands out for its remarkable upgrades. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, it delivers 190 horsepower and 179 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine ensures smooth acceleration while maintaining impressive efficiency of 7.8L/100 km in the city and 8.4L/100 km on the highway. Whether navigating urban streets or venturing on a road trip, the CR-V handles with confidence.

Its sleek exterior design boasts a bold front grille and sharp lines, creating a presence that commands attention. The refined LED headlights add a touch of sophistication to its athletic look. Inside, the cabin offers ample space for passengers, with generous legroom and cargo space, ensuring a comfortable ride for both short commutes and long journeys.

Honda has also prioritized technology in the 2025 CR-V. Equipped with an intuitive 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM, connectivity is seamless. The standard Honda Sensing® suite provides advanced safety features, including Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Together, these systems work to keep both drivers and passengers safe at all times.

Customers eager to experience the 2025 Honda CR-V can visit Steele Honda . The dealership is located at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B4J8. Whether seeking a new ride or exploring financing options, Steele Honda is prepared to guide customers through the process. From selecting the right model to answering questions, the team offers expert assistance every step of the way.

Those ready to test drive the new CR-V can call the dealership at 709-700-9911. Its sales team ensures a smooth, hassle-free experience for all customers looking to explore their next vehicle. With the 2025 Honda CR-V, they can expect both cutting-edge features and timeless Honda reliability.

SOURCE Steele Honda