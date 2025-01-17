Singapore President Arrives In Bhubaneswar On Two-Day Odisha Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (IANS) President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on Friday arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport on a two-day visit to Odisha. He was welcomed by Chief Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Airport.

Shanmugaratnam later in a carcade went to a hotel where CM Majhi, and other officials are scheduled to meet the President later in the day.

Shanmugaratnam is accompanied by a high-level delegation of Ministers, businessmen, officials of the Singapore and representatives of leading academic institutions.

Around eight Memorandum of Understandings will be signed between different agencies of Singapore and Odisha.

The President of Singapore will also hold discussions with CM Majhi on various issues aiming to strengthen the economic ties and exploring mutual opportunities for both Singapore and Odisha.

As per reports, two MoUs will be signed between ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore and the Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education on extending cooperation in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The MoU will facilitate in enhancing the skill development ecosystem including semiconductor related skilling in Odisha.

Shanmugaratnam is scheduled to visit the World Skill Centre at Mancheswar here later in the day. The centre was set up with the help of ITEES, Singapore with funding from the Asian Development Bank.

This apart, MoUs will also be signed on green hydrogen, cooperation on R&D in sustainable energy technologies, development of Industrial parks, Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region etc.

The President is scheduled to visit the famous Sun Temple at Konark and the vaccine manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on January 18.

President Shanmugaratnam is on a state visit to India from 14 to 18 January 2025. His visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Island country and India.

Notably, Singapore will be the first country partner for 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025,' which is scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29.