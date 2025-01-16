Zelensky, Dutch FM Discuss Investments In Ukrainian Arms Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Foreign Caspar Veldkamp discussed defense cooperation between the two countries and investments in Ukrainian arms production.

This was reported by the Office of the President , Ukrinform reports.

The Head of State thanked the Netherlands for supporting Ukraine and continuous assistance to Ukrainian soldiers.

“We are grateful for your air defense systems, first and foremost. I believe you can see how much they truly help Ukrainians, especially the Patriot systems and others. This is extremely important. Thank you for the latest package,” Zelensky said.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Ukrainian and Dutch defense companies and outlined promising areas. It was noted that a just peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe can be achieved primarily through a strong position of our country at the front. This is the only way to put pressure on Russia and force it to peace.

Veldkamp stated that Ukraine and the Netherlands have a common goal - peace, security and stability in Europe. He assured that his country's position in support of Ukraine remains unchanged.

“We believe in the principle of 'peace through strength,' and Ukraine must be at the negotiating table in the strongest possible position. The Netherlands will remain a reliable partner for Ukraine,” the Foreign Minister emphasized.

He added that the Netherlands not only provides political and military support, but also helps with energy recovery. In addition, within the EU, the country continues to work on a new sanctions package to stop the Russian shadow fleet.

As reported, Caspar Veldkamp said that the Netherlands would provide Ukraine with 7 million euros as part of the Comprehensive Assistance Package coordinated by NATO and 20 million euros to support energy infrastructure.

Photo: OP