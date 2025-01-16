Dadju, Ronisia, Flora Coquerel... Invite The World To Discover The Congolese Cuvette At The First Edition Of Mboka Na Bis...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- From January 5 to 10, 2025, the hotel group Les Relais de l'Alima hosted the inaugural edition of“Mboka Na Bisso,” meaning“Our Country” in Lingala. Designed to showcase the rich potential of the Congo, the event brought together key influencers and personalities, including Dadju, Ronisia, Flora Coquerel, Alicia Aylies, Olivia Yace, Assa Sylla, and Elie Kuame . Together, they explored and shared with their communities the soul of a still-pristine region: the Congolese Cuvette.

These guests, spanning diverse fields such as fashion, music, and design, are known for promoting African cultural heritage on the international stage. This spirit inspired“Mboka Na Bisso,” an initiative aimed at celebrating and spotlighting Congo's cultural and natural treasures. Rooted in the promotion of national identity through country branding, the event emerges as a powerful vehicle for cultural and tourism advocacy.

During this first edition, the invited personalities immersed themselves in the Congolese Cuvette through a variety of authentic experiences: canoeing on the Alima River, engaging with Oloko fishermen, exploring the Odzala-Kokoua National Park, and enjoying cultural evenings filled with traditional Congolese rhythms. These experiences were shared on social media by the influencers, offering a vibrant and inspiring glimpse into Congolese life amid untouched landscapes.

The event concluded with an exclusive concert featuring local artists alongside international headliners. The banks of the Alima were transformed into an open-air stage, blending traditional music with contemporary sounds. A large crowd gathered to celebrate this fusion of musical worlds and the vibrancy of Congolese youth in a festive atmosphere.

About les Relais de l'Alima

Nestled in Oyo along the majestic banks of the Alima River, Les Relais de l'Alima, a 5-star eco-lodge, offers a unique experience: total immersion in the heart of the Congolese Cuvette. Located just a few hours from Brazzaville, this luxury establishment highlights the natural and cultural wealth of this exceptional region. Working closely with the local Téké and Mbochi communities, Les Relais de l'Alima provides an authentic discovery of the region's biodiversity and ancestral traditions through unique cultural encounters.

With 16 rooms, a gourmet restaurant, and a spa dedicated to well-being, Les Relais de l'Alima delivers a personalized, immersive experience complemented by a range of aquatic activities. It's an invitation to relaxation and contemplation for travelers seeking serenity and authenticity.

