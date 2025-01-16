Data Foundation Applauds Release Of Comprehensive Federal Open Data Guidance, Calls For Sustained Implementation Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Foundation welcomes the release of comprehensive guidance from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that establishes clear requirements for agencies to make their data more accessible while protecting privacy and confidentiality. The guidance (M-25-05 ) implements Title II of the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act (Evidence Act), known as the OPEN Data Act, which became law six years ago this week."The Evidence Act set an ambitious vision for federal data six years ago, and today's guidance provides the roadmap to achieve it," said Dr. Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation. "The new White House guidance represents a pivotal moment for federal data management - establishing a framework that balances openness with responsibility, enabling both robust privacy protections and increased value for businesses, researchers, and the American people."The guidance clarifies requirements for federal Chief Data Officers to develop comprehensive data inventories, maintain data assets in open formats, and establish processes for determining when data assets can be safely and appropriately shared with the public. By explicitly incorporating and building upon the principles and practices established in the Federal Data Strategy (M-19-18), the guidance provides detailed implementation requirements that ensure continuity and coherence in federal data management practices across administrations. Alignment with the Federal Data Strategy reinforces a sustained, government-wide approach to transforming how agencies collect, manage, use, and share data.“OMB's new guidance for the OPEN Government Data Act provides agencies with clear operational requirements that build on decades of federal statistical policy experience," said Dr. Nancy Potok, former U.S. Chief Statistician and Data Foundation Board Member. "The guidance thoughtfully addresses how agencies can systematically evaluate data assets for public release while maintaining rigorous privacy and confidentiality protections. This comprehensive approach gives Chief Data Officers, statistical agency heads, and agency leaders the detailed roadmap they need to implement the Evidence Act's vision for accessible, high-quality government data.”The Data Foundation recognizes the extensive coordination and input from the interagency community and civil society organizations that contributed to developing this comprehensive guidance. The Data Foundation's Center for Data Policy will monitor implementation progress and, alongside members of the Data Coalition, provide technical assistance to support effective agency adoption of these requirements."The success of this initiative will depend not just on technical solutions, but on cultural change within agencies and sustained commitment from leadership," said Corinna Turbes, Director of the Center for Data Policy at the Data Foundation. "As agencies work to implement these requirements over the next two years, the data policy community will need to closely monitor progress and continue advocating for the resources and support needed to realize the full potential of open government data."The Data Foundation will host a virtual event "Understanding OMB's New 'Open By Default' Data Management Guidance " on January 23 at 1 pm ET. The event is free to attend for the public. The virtual event will explore how this guidance operationalizes the Evidence Act's open data principles and what it means for federal agencies, businesses, researchers, and the public. To register for the virtual event, visit /events .For a detailed analysis of the guidance requirements and implementation timeline, visit the Data Foundation's summary at /news/blogs/560/560-Open-by-Default-OMBs-New-Data-Management-Guidance- .###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495) is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that seeks to improve government and society by using data to inform public policymaking. Our research and educational activities proactively and rapidly address relevant, emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation values diversity and transparency in pursuit of an equitable, data-informed society. In 2024, the Data Foundation was recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit .About the Center for Data PolicyThe Data Foundation's Center for Data Policy advances frameworks and solutions for effective data governance across government and society. The Center takes a systems approach to improving laws, regulations, and policies, focusing on interoperability, privacy, and responsible data use. Through collaboration with experts across sectors, the Center works to create adaptable policies that strengthen the U.S. data ecosystem. Learn more at .

