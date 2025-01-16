UN Appeals For USD 3.32 Bln. In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- As the full-scale war in Ukraine approaches its fourth year, the United Nations and partners launched on Thursday twin humanitarian and refugee response plans for 2025.

The two plans, costing USD 3.32 billion to support 8.2 million people affected by the crisis within Ukraine and across borders, were announced in Kyiv at a joint press by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) and Ukraine Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) outlined strategies to address the needs of people whose lives have been upended by the war.

They also emphasize the importance of international solidarity to sustain critical humanitarian efforts in 2025.

"I'm in awe of the Ukrainian people's determination to carry on in the face of immense hardship," said Fletcher, who just concluded visits to several affected communities across Ukraine.

"Those communities are the frontline of the humanitarian response, and they need our support and solidarity as much as ever.

"Now, we need the international community to get seriously behind these plans so we can show the same sticking power as the people of Ukraine," he added.

On his part, Grandi said, "This is not the time to forget the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes and, for too many of them, their country."

"Countries hosting Ukrainian refugees abroad have done incredible work over the last three years to provide safety and a sense of normalcy to support these refugees in restarting their lives in their new communities, all the while hoping for conditions to change in Ukraine to allow them to go home.

"We must continue to sustain this hope," the High Commissioner for Refugees added.

Humanitarian organizations inside Ukraine aim to assist 6 million people in 2025 with food, healthcare, shelter, cash assistance, education in emergencies, protection and other vital services.

With sufficient funding and access, aid workers can continue delivering help across the country, including in communities close to the front line.

The humanitarian community stands ready to reach people in need wherever they are.

Special focus will be given to the most vulnerable groups, including children, older people and people with disabilities, many of whom face isolation and barriers to accessing aid.

The Ukraine Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan requires $2.62 billion to address these needs.

Humanitarian actors will support 11 host countries in the region as they extend protection and include more than two million refugees in their national systems in 2025 and 2026.

This allows refugees to access housing, decent work, health and specialized legal and protection services.

Partners will continue helping refugees access social protection and, for the most vulnerable, provide cash for their basic needs, while targeting help for children at risk and survivors of gender-based violence.

The appeal is for USD 690.3 million in 2025, and USD 1.2 billion for 2025-2026. (end)

ams







MENAFN16012025000071011013ID1109099046