Nakiki SE Announces Expansion Of Business Model: Details In Investor Call On March 3, 2025
1/16/2025 2:57:36 PM
16.01.2025 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Talks with investors and potential takeover candidates
Details in the investor call on March 3, 2025
Hamburg, January 16, 2025: Nakiki SE wants to expand and extend its business model. The aim is to invest in another high-growth sector in addition to the litigation financing covered by the operating subsidiary Legal Finance International GmbH. Promising talks are already being held with investors and potential takeover candidates.
CEO Andreas Wegerich will present details of Nakiki SE's plans in an investor call on March 3, 2025 at 2:00 pm (CET).
To participate, please register before the start of the conference at the following link: Nakiki Investor Call ( )
Date: March 03, 2025
Time: 14:00 (CET)
NAKIKI SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet:
E-mail: ...
Commercial register: AG Hamburg HRB 189536
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
