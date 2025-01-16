Oneindia Joins Elite List Of Top 10 Fastest-Growing Websites Worldwide Ranks 2Nd Among Indian Websites

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Oneindia, India's number one digital vernacular portal, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of being one of the 10 fastest-growing websites month-on-month and ranking among the top 50 most-visited sites globally in December 2024.





Ravanan N, CEO, Oneindia





Additionally, Oneindia has secured the position of the second fastest-growing website in India, showcasing its immense popularity and trust among Indian audiences. This recognition is based on a report published by esteemed British trade publication, Press Gazette and data from the digital intelligence platform Similarweb.





Over the past year, Oneindia has reported consistent growth, strengthening its presence in the Indian digital media space. The platform focuses on vernacular users, delivering content in 10 languages, and content across 10 categories, including breaking news, entertainment, sports, automotive, technology, lifestyle, travel, personal finance, education, and viral trends.





Ravanan N, CEO, Oneindia said, "We are immensely grateful to our readers and supporters for their unwavering trust and engagement. This achievement is a reflection of our commitment to delivering high-quality content and breaking barriers in the digital space. As we celebrate this success, we remain dedicated to our mission of providing reliable and engaging content."





As Oneindia continues to evolve, the platform remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering meaningful content tailored to diverse audiences. By prioritizing innovation, localization, and inclusivity, Oneindia is well-positioned to lead the digital media landscape and redefine how content resonates with audiences across the globe.





For more information, visit .





About Oneindia

Oneindia is a multilingual news platform, founded in 2006 with an aim to connect people in their own local language. As an independent online publisher Oneindia has been serving news to millions every day in over 10 Indian vernacular languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi and Odia besides English for over two decades. Oneindia was started with the sole intention of serving the larger online community of users in India - the non-English speaking users. One in every 5 digital users consume content on Oneindia platform, as per ComScore. Our early start, activism, enthusiasm and foresightedness provide an edge and keeps Oneindia ahead of the competition in vernacular space.