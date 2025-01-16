California Wildfire Crisis: Alchera X’S Firescout AI Technology Could Have Mitigated And Prevented Devastation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As California battles one of its most destructive wildfire seasons in recorded history, the urgent need for innovative fire management solutions has never been more apparent. With over 24,419 emergency responses reported since the start of the year, and more than 40,660 acres burned and 12,300+ structures destroyed, the consequences of inadequate detection and response systems are devastating. Tragically, this escalating crisis could have been significantly mitigated had the state continued to leverage AX's FireScout AI technology.

In July of 2024, AX warned of the potential severity of the 2024 fire season in its press release , ' California Potentially Faces Worst Fire Season Ever: AX's FireScout AI SaaS Technology Can Help Minimize the Crisis ' with over 3,499 wildfires reported last year-almost double the five-year average-and more than 197,288 acres burned as of 6 months ago, but the latest statistics are even more terrifying.

Despite proven results, including fire detection within less than one minute and notifications to first responders from up to 20 minutes to two hours before 911 calls are made, California's decision to transition to a second-tier solution has left the state ill-equipped to manage the intensity and scale of the current wildfires. Even with the winds picking up, and any amount of home hardening and brush clearance, it's still best to take preventative measures and utilize AI technology to get ahead of the problem, in order to safeguard properties and lives, rather than spending time and money picking up the pieces afterwards. Our solutions have consistently demonstrated its ability to save lives, protect property, and reduce economic losses for a fraction of the costs incurred from wildfire devastation, which is somewhere in the range of $150 billion and counting.







Michael Plaksin, President and CEO of Alchera X, expressed his concern:“Our hopes and prayers go out to everyone that has been negatively affected by this crisis, especially given the devastation we're currently witnessing which may have been prevented or at least mitigated.” He goes on to add,“FireScout's advanced algorithms and real-time data capabilities are designed to provide early detection and rapid response, saving lives, property, and natural resources. Unfortunately, California's decision not to use FireScout AI in favor of less effective alternatives has produced catastrophic consequences for the people of the communities all around us.”

AX's FireScout AI technology has been successfully deployed for over four years, with an extensive global presence in the United States, Australia, Spain, Italy, and Korea. FireScout has garnered national and international accolades, including awards from the California Governor's office, successful implementation by Sonoma County and two visits by the Korean Delegation, to better understand the technology and wildfire management that has since been effectively utilized by their nation, as well as several others.

FireScout's proven technology has already yielded remarkable results in other regions, providing firefighting teams with a critical edge in minimizing wildfire impacts. By utilizing FireScout, emergency responders gain valuable time-time that can mean the difference between containment and disaster. Unfortunately, the absence of sufficient camera locations in susceptible burn areas within California and utilizing FireScout technology on those cameras has left a glaring gap in fire management capabilities and the opportunity to save valuable property and lives.

Alchera X's award-winning innovations enhance safety and security across industries worldwide. FireScout, the industry leader in wildfire detection, provides 24/7/365 real-time monitoring and seamless integration into existing systems to empower first responders with critical early detection capabilities.

AX calls on California to take immediate action to adopt a top-tier technology solution – FireScout AI. As wildfires continue to ravage the state, it is imperative to implement solutions that have consistently demonstrated their effectiveness on a global scale. AX remains committed to supporting California and other regions in the fight against wildfires, ensuring the safety of communities and the preservation of natural resources.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is a global leader in artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of facial and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more. AX develops and distributes innovative products that enhance safety and security across various industries worldwide.

AX utilizes AI to provide facial and visual recognition in real time. Our technology seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. Our AI has been used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI.

