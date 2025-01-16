Full Swing Partner Tiger Woods And Jupiter Links Golf Club Kick Off Their TGL Presented By Sofi Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"I am so happy for the Full Swing team," said Woods, a long-time Full Swing partner and TGL co-founder. "They've poured their heart and soul into this project and deserve immense credit for not only accepting the challenge to create a never-before-seen for golf, but surpassing even our wildest expectations."

Full Swing contributions are powering the majority of TGL's mix, which includes:



Full Swing KIT Launch Monitors:

Accurate moment-of-impact data for each shot, including ball and club measurements, into TGL's enormous screen.

Virtual Golf Holes:

Leading TGL's virtual world environment and the implementation of TGL's custom-designed golf holes played on a massive screen within the venue, which operates on a customized Full Swing Golf simulator software platform.

Virtual Caddie:

Interactive yardage book on a touchscreen monitor that allows TGL teams to preview and strategize on each hole.

Virtual Green by Full Swing:

Three separate 15ft x 27ft Virtual Greens within TGL's 3,800 square foot putting green, each the largest ever built with 189 actuators and jacks.

Gameplay System Architecture: Connecting virtual and live action technologies through custom software for TGL's gameplay experience. Full Swing Simulators:

Additionally,

TGL teams will warm up on Full Swing Pro 2.0 Simulators featuring a customizable driving range to prepare for matches.

A video showcasing many of these elements, featuring Full Swing's VP of Product Innovation & Programs, Evan El-Saden, can be viewed here . The technology viewers see during TGL play is infused into Full Swing's entire line of consumer products, which includes its Simulators , KIT Launch Monitor and Virtual Green .

"Tiger's unwavering support for what we do and how we do it is deeply appreciated," said Jason Fiero, Full Swing's Chief Operating Officer. "His relentless drive to improve captures the essence of the Full Swing brand, and we're honored to be on this journey with him and the rest of the TGL presented by SoFi team."

For more information about Full Swing, visit fullswinggolf , @fullswingsimulators (Instagram), @fullswinggolf (YouTube).

