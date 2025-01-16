Amazon Fire TV Tops 2025 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Streaming Device Ranking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Streaming Device Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Streaming Device Study by Lifestory Research, Fire TV has emerged as the most trusted streaming device brand among consumers actively in the for a new streaming device. Based on feedback from 4,215 U.S. participants who assessed brands they were familiar with, the ranking highlights Amazon Fire TV's position with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 102.9.The study, conducted over the past year, underscores Amazon Fire TV's strong consumer confidence, positioning it as the leading choice for those seeking a streaming device. Consumers rated the most recognized brands in the marketplace, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and TiVo Stream.The 2025 America's Most Trusted® Streaming Device Study found that certain features are critical in fostering consumer trust when selecting a streaming device. Reliability was the most significant factor, with consumers prioritizing devices that offer consistent, high-quality streaming without interruptions. Ease of use also ranked highly, with participants favoring devices that feature intuitive interfaces and simple navigation. Additionally, device compatibility was a key trust driver, particularly with a wide range of streaming services and smart home integrations. These factors collectively influenced consumer perceptions, with brands excelling in these areas, like Amazon Fire TV, gaining the highest trust scores.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

