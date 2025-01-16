Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Capri Holdings Limited ("Capri" or the "Company") (NYSE: CPRI ).

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between August 10, 2023 and October 24, 2024, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the accessible luxury handbag market is a distinct and well-defined market within the overall handbag market and understood as such by the Individual Defendants, as well as by other Capri and Tapestry executives; (2) that Capri and Tapestry maintained analogous production facilities and supply chains for their accessible luxury handbags that were distinct from the production facilities and supply chains used to manufacture luxury or mass market handbags, confirming that the accessible luxury handbag market is distinct from the mass market and luxury handbag markets; (3) that Capri and Tapestry internally considered Coach and Michael Kors to be each other's closest and most direct competitors; (4) that, conversely, Capri and Tapestry did not internally consider their handbag brands to be in direct competition with luxury handbags or mass market handbags; (5) that a primary internal rationale for the Capri Acquisition was to consolidate prevalent brands within the accessible luxury handbag market so as to reduce competition, increase prices, improve profit margins, and reduce consumer choice within that market; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the risk of adverse regulatory actions and/or the Capri Acquisition being blocked was materially higher than represented by defendants; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

