Fear Factory And Station Park Dental Partner To Give Andrea Mangum $20,000 Smile Makeover

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fear Factory ( , Salt Lake City's only truly haunted attraction and Station Park Dental ( ) partnered to provide long time Fear Factory and Salt Lake City resident Andrea Mangum with a smile makeover worth more than $20,000.

Fear Factory and Station Park Dental first partnered in 2019. Dr. Ryan Allen, Founder and CEO of Station Park Dental is a Halloween enthusiast and saw this as a fun way to support the community. As part of the partnership, he offered to provide a smile makeover each season to a Fear Factory employee.

“We had such a tremendous response to our first smile makeover with Fear Factory that we were eager to do it again and feel like Andrea is the ideal candidate for this donation,” said Dr. Allen, Founder and CEO of Station Park Dental.“Our goal at Station Park Dental is to help people of all ages and backgrounds feel confident that their smiles achieve their goals for comfort, function and appearance.”

Dr. Jeffrey Elmer, a practitioner at Station Park Dental, will oversee Mangum's smile makeover and is looking forward to working with her. "Reasons like this are why I became a dentist and I'm thrilled to make a lasting impression on Andrea's life."

Mangum started her career with Fear Factory in 2017 and has contributed to the venue's ongoing success in a variety of ways, beginning in an acting role. After each season, Fear Factory takes its leadership team on a cruise to celebrate a successful season and to plan and train for the next season. During the cruise, Mangum opened up about the challenges she has doing even basic things such as eating due to issues with her teeth.

Studies show that 87% of people in the United States say poor oral health has a negative impact on life. 99.7% of Americans believe a smile is an important social asset and 74% say that an unattractive smile can hurt chances for career success, but only 50% are satisfied with their smile. A complete smile makeover like the one Mangum will receive is designed to enhance both the esthetic and functional aspects of teeth through cosmetic and restorative dental procedures.

Station Park Dental offers a full range of dental treatments including general dentistry, dental implants, dental crowns, preventive care, emergency dental care, wisdom teeth removal and cosmetic dentistry to help patients achieve their perfect smile.

“We love our Fear Factory family and try to give back as much as possible,” said Rob Dunfield, Fear Factory Co-Founder and COO.“Working in an industry that tries to make teeth look as scary as possible, we noticed that Andrea had some dental needs. This smile makeover will be a game changer for her and will be completed in August, just in time for the 2024 Halloween season.”

The Fear Factory is located at 666 West and 800 South in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. For a complete list of the Fear Factory's 2025 schedule, visit, .

Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world, made up of 6 buildings, up to 6 stories high, with 2 underground passages, and is a massive haunted attraction in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A. With awards ranking them as #3 in the world (buzzfeed.com), and top 10 in the US (USA Today & Travel Channel) Fear Factory has quickly grown to be one of Utah's - and the world's - favorite Halloween entertainment attractions. Its vastness requires a waiver to be signed prior to entry, and opens each fall, plus periodically throughout the year for special events. Home to over 11 documented historical deaths, featured in movies and films, boasting over 100 nightly live actors, and heavily awarded within the industry, it's a great place to bring family, friends, coworkers and more for an evening of entertainment, thrills and fun. For more information visit .

