PRESS RELEASE: NACON UNVEILS NEW RANGE DEDICATED TO THE NINTENDO SWITCH TM 2 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NACON UNVEILS NEW RANGE DEDICATED TO THE

NINTENDO SWITCH TM 2

Lesquin (France), January 16, 2025 – In celebration of the announcement of the Nintendo SwitchTM 2, NACON, premium gaming accessories designer, is pleased to introduce its new range of products dedicated to the console, all of which will be available at launch.

Protection solutions for the whole console

To safeguard your console against accidental damage, NACON has designed a range of solutions to protect it from knocks and drops, including cases, protective shells, pouches and travel bag, all equally useful when playing or on the move.

Tempered glass protectors and cleaning tools take care of the console's screen.

Enhance comfort - and your gaming experience

For racing fans, NACON offers a duo of Joy-Con steering wheels to optimize the console's gyroscopy, designed for small hands and ideal for children. Older players will appreciate the folding steering wheel, which uses both Joy-Cons simultaneously for maximum comfort.

The compatible Joy-Con grip also optimizes joystick ergonomics by enlarging the joystick to the optimum size, grip, comfort, and precision.

All these accessories will be available in stores and on as soon as the Nintendo Switch TM 2 is released.

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages.

