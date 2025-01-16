Theresa Broadnax Joins Legacy Makers TV To Showcase Resilience And Innovation In Beauty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Theresa Broadnax, two-time Award-winning creative visionary and founder of House of Broadnax, will appear on Legacy Makers TV to share her inspiring journey from the entertainment to the beauty world. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.Theresa's episode highlights her commitment to redefining self-care through clean, plant-based haircare solutions.She reflects on her career working with A-list celebrities and her bold pivot to entrepreneurship. House of Broadnax, launched during the pandemic, has become a trusted luxury brand that combines self-care with empowerment.“Haircare is self-care,” says Theresa.“It's not just about appearance-it's about confidence and well-being.”In the show, Broadnax provides viewers with actionable insights on building a brand, staying resilient through challenges, and creating lasting impact in any industry.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

