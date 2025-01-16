Sidharth Malhotra Turns 40: Kiara Advani Wishes ‘Soulmate’ With Unseen Pictures

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) hunk Sidharth Malhotra turned 40 on 16th January 2025. Wishing the 'Yodha' on his special day, his better half, Kiara Advani penned a lovely birthday post on her official IG.

The 'Kabir Singh' dropped a few unseen photos from their trip on social media. The awestruck pictures were captioned, "Happy Birthday my soulmate". The primary photo of the post shows Sidharth Malhotra sitting in a car, gazing at the clear blue sky through the sunroof. The second still is a close-up of the birthday star's face. Donning a bright yellow shirt, he can be seen holding a red rose.

This was followed by a photo of the couple twinning in matching outfits, looking absolutely stylish. The other pic features Sidharth Malhotra sitting in the middle of a garden. We also get to see the couple hugging each other as they face the camera. Meanwhile, the last photo has the lovebirds cycling along a road, while Sid plants a kiss on his wife's forehead.

Commenting on the post, one of the Insta users wrote, "THE FOREHEAD KISS AT THE LAST HAS MY HEART", while another one penned,“Luckiest man in the world." Several others wished the actor a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will next grace the screens with "Param Sundari" Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the project is touted to be a cross-cultural rom-com. Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead in the film opposite Sid. Financed by Maddock Films, "Param Sundari" is likely to be released on 25th July 2025.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen as the leading lady in Ayan Mukerji's "War 2". The highly-awaited sequel will feature Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as leads. The action entertainer will follow the journey of Major Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) combating a new threat to the nation.