TN: CPI-M Calls For CB-CID Probe Into Suspicious Death Of Agriculture Student

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS ) Tamil Nadu CPI-M state secretary P. Shanmugam demanded a CB-CID investigation into the suspicious death of Prithidevi, a third-year BSc student at Sethu Bhaskara Agricultural College in Sivaganga.

Prithidevi allegedly fell from the college hostel terrace on January 7 and succumbed to her injuries the following day while undergoing treatment.

Shanmugam highlighted several inconsistencies surrounding the incident and criticised the college administration for its handling of the case.

He said that instead of promptly filing a police complaint, the college administration merely informed the student's parents that she had fallen from the terrace and was lying unconscious, leaving the responsibility of initiating a probe to the grieving family.

Prithidevi was first admitted to Global Hospital in Karaikudi and later transferred to Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital, where she passed away on January 8.

“Her father, Selvakumar, a resident of Veeramanikapuram in Tirunelveli district, was forced to file a complaint with the police at their direction, rather than the college filing a report themselves,” Shanmugam added.

The Left leader cited several unanswered questions raised by Prithidevi's parents and her native villagers.

“Why did the college administration fail to file a report regarding her death? How did Prithidevi gain access to the locked terrace door? Why were there no CCTV cameras installed in the hostel? Why did no representative from the college administration visit Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital to support the grieving family?” he said.

He added that given these circumstances, there is every reason to consider Prithidevi's death suspicious.

The CPI-M leader further said that the conduct of the local police appears biased.

“We urge the state government to transfer the case to the CB-CID for a thorough investigation and to provide appropriate relief to the student's family,” Shanmugam stated.

The Kallal police station in Sivaganga has registered a case under Section 194 of the Indian Penal Code, based on the complaint filed by Prithidevi's father, and an investigation is ongoing.