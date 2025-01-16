UGC Debars Three Rajasthan Universities From Enrolling For Phd Programme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Three Universities in Rajasthan have been debarred from enrolling scholars under Ph.D. programme for the next five years.

A Standing Committee has been constituted by the UGC to monitor whether the different universities are following the procedure and awarding Ph.D. degrees in accordance with the UGC Regulations.

One of the mandates of this Standing Committee is to suggest corrective measures and recommend action to be taken against erring Universities. After analysing, examining and evaluating the information and data submitted by the universities, the Standing Committee has found that three universities did not follow the provisions of the UGC Ph.D.

Regulations and also the academic norms for the award of Ph.D. degrees. These Universities were given an opportunity to explain why they failed to comply with the provisions of the UGC Ph.D. Regulations, however, the responses received from these Universities were not found satisfactory.

The Standing Committee has, thus, recommended that the UGC may debar these Universities from enrolling Ph.D. students for the next five years.

Keeping in view the recommendations given by the Standing Committee, it has been decided to debar these three Universities from enrolling scholars under Ph.D. programme for the next five years that is from the academic year 2025-26 to 2029-30.

These universities have been informed about this decision of UGC and are also directed to immediately discontinue enrolling Ph.D. students. These three Universities are OPJS University, Churu, Rajasthan, Sunrise University, Alwar, Rajasthan, Singhania University, Jhunjhunu, and Rajasthan.

UGC said that prospective students and parents are hereby advised not to be admitted to the Ph.D. programme offered by the above three Universities from now onwards. In the absence of UGC approval, Ph.D. awarded by the above three Universities shall not be treated as recognised/valid for the purpose of higher education and employment.

M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC told IANS that universities should be committed to maintaining the highest standards in PhD programmes.

“UGC will take appropriate action against institutions that fail to follow UGC's Ph.D. regulations. We are also in the process of checking the quality of Ph.D. programs in a few other universities. If they are found to violate the Ph.D. regulations, action will be taken against them too. It is necessary to single out such erring institutions and prevent them from admitting Ph.D. students. We should ensure that the integrity and global reputation of Indian higher education remain uncompromised,” he said.