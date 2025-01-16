Proofid Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Heather Chatten, Chief People Officer at ProofID, said: "We are delighted to have earned the Great Place to Work certification in recognition of the dedication, enthusiasm, and collaboration of our incredible team.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and this milestone demonstrates our shared commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive.

"It's really wonderful to know that we have been awarded the certification entirely due to the feedback of our employees - we're blown away by the strength of the response and humbled that our employees feel this way about working for ProofID"

The certification process is rigorous, with employees providing feedback on key aspects such as trust, respect, fairness, and camaraderie. This year, the company achieved an impressive employee participation rate of over 80%, with respondents sharing overwhelmingly positive feedback about their experiences working at the company.

ProofID has long prioritised employee well-being and development by fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and growth. This has been achieved by a commitment to transparent and regular communication which everyone has contributed to. From offering robust professional development programs to encouraging work-life balance, ProofID is dedicated to supporting its employees both professionally and personally.

According to research by Great Place to Work, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find an exceptional leader at a certified workplace, and be twice as likely to feel fairly compensated, have equitable opportunities for advancement, and look forward to their workdays. ProofID's certification highlights its commitment to these principles and positions the company as a top employer of choice.

Whilst the certification is a significant milestone, the company will continue to analyse employee feedback to further enhance its workplace culture and strengthen its position as a trusted employer.

About ProofID

ProofID is a global identity security partner, integrator, and service provider. As a proven identity specialist, ProofID is committed to delivering pain-free, secure, and seamless digital user experiences however complex the project. Trusted by tier-1 enterprises and mid-market businesses around the world to design, deliver and manage IAM and IGA services. ProofID has successfully deployed industry leading technologies into all market sectors with dynamic workforce needs and seamless customer engagements. ProofID's highly skilled team has been awarded the highest technical accreditations by all their chosen partners including Ping Identity, earning Global Delivery Partner of the Year Award for 6 consecutive years and achieving SailPoint Delivery Admiral (SaaS) status.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience and how consistently they experience a high-trust environment. Each year, over 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for the certification, making it a global benchmark for outstanding workplace culture.

