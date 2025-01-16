Vascular Grafts Market Set To Surge With A Robust 6.38% CAGR By 2030 In-Depth Report By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Companies like CryoLife, JenaValve Technology, and Medtronic are advancing Vascular Grafts, improving diagnosis and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Global Vascular Grafts - Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report comprehensively analyzes the global vascular grafts market, focusing on adoption trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics across regions. The report thoroughly examines the market's growth trajectory, evaluating both historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and key drivers influencing the demand for vascular grafts in the healthcare sector.

The report provides essential statistics, including the current market landscape and emerging innovations in vascular graft technology. It explores how these advancements revolutionize diagnostic and therapeutic practices, especially in treating vascular diseases and conditions such as peripheral artery disease (PAD), coronary artery disease (CAD), and hemodialysis access. Vascular grafts are playing a pivotal role in improving patient outcomes through minimally invasive procedures, reduced complication risks, and enhanced recovery times.

Additionally, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, identifying the leading players in the global vascular grafts market, alongside emerging technologies and solutions expected to drive future market growth. It offers an in-depth review of ongoing clinical developments, regulatory advancements, and innovations in graft design. This report serves as a vital resource for understanding the evolving market dynamics and forecasting the future direction of this rapidly advancing sector in the healthcare industry.

Some of the key insights of Vascular Grafts Market Report:

. The global vascular graft market was valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 3.9 billion by 2030.

. North America will hold a significant share of the vascular grafts market throughout the forecast period.

. In March 2024, PECA Labs, a medical device company focused on durable polymeric cardiovascular devices, received an additional CE Mark for its exGraft family of vascular grafts. This expansion of on-label use includes instructions for post-operative expansion up to 140 percent using oversized balloon catheters, marking a significant advancement in vascular graft technology.

. In October 2021, Terumo Aortic received regulatory approval and launched Japan's Treo abdominal aortic stent graft system. Approved by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), the Treo system is designed to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms.

. Key players in the global vascular graft market include BD, Getinge AB, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Perouse Medical, CryoLife, Inc., BIOVIC Sdn Bhd, Abbott, Bentley, BioIntegral Surgical, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, SCITECH, Vascular Graft Solutions, and others.

Vascular Grafts Overview:

Vascular grafts are crucial medical devices used to replace or bypass damaged blood vessels in surgeries involving conditions like coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, and abdominal aortic aneurysms. These grafts, made from materials such as synthetic polymers (e.g., PTFE) or biologic tissues (autografts or allografts), provide a durable and effective solution for restoring proper blood flow. The market for vascular grafts is expanding due to the rising prevalence of vascular diseases, advancements in surgical technologies, and the growing elderly population. Innovations like drug-coated grafts, bioresorbable materials, and grafts with post-surgery expansion capabilities are shaping the future of the industry, enhancing treatment outcomes and broadening the range of applications in complex vascular surgeries.

Vascular Grafts Market Segment Analysis:

The Vascular Grafts market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

. Vascular Grafts Market by Product Type (Endovascular Grafts [Abdominal and Thoracic], Access Grafts, Peripheral Grafts, and Others)

. Vascular Grafts Market by Type (Knitted, Woven, and Others)

. Vascular Grafts Market by Material (Synthetic [Polytetrafluoroethylene [PTFE], Polyester, Polyurethane], Biological, and Others)

. Vascular Grafts Market by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)

. Vascular Grafts Market by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Vascular Grafts Market Dynamics:

The growing incidence of kidney failure, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, is one of the key factors propelling the vascular graft market. In 2023, the International Diabetes Federation reported that 537 million adults globally were living with diabetes, and this number is expected to rise to 783 million by 2045. High blood sugar associated with diabetes can damage kidney blood vessels, leading to kidney failure, where dialysis becomes essential for maintaining kidney function. While arteriovenous (AV) fistulas are the preferred method for dialysis access, they are not always viable, which increases the demand for AV grafts and other hemodialysis access grafts. As a result, the growing diabetic population is expected to significantly boost the vascular graft market.

Another contributing factor to the market's expansion is the increasing incidence of aortic aneurysms, particularly abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA), which are often linked to smoking. According to the World Health Organization (2023), tobacco consumption causes nearly 8 million deaths annually, with smoking being a major risk factor for the weakening of aortic walls and the development of aneurysms. Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) using endovascular stent grafts is a common treatment for AAA, and the rising number of cases is expected to drive the demand for these grafts.

However, the market faces challenges such as limitations inherent in specific types of vascular grafts, potential procedural risks, and product recalls, which may impact growth. The COVID-19 pandemic also caused a temporary decline in demand for vascular grafts due to the suspension of non-urgent procedures and changes in healthcare priorities. During the lockdowns in 2020, supply chains and product manufacturing were disrupted, but with the recovery of global supply chains and the resumption of medical activities, the market is expected to rebound and show positive growth in the forecast period.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Vascular Grafts Market:

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global vascular graft market, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders like peripheral artery disease and aortic aneurysms, along with lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. The growing geriatric population and a focus on product development in the region also contribute to market expansion.

The high rates of lifestyle-related diseases, particularly hypertension and diabetes, are increasing the incidence of atherosclerosis, which in turn raises the risk of cardiovascular conditions like aortic aneurysms. The approval of new products, such as the Relay®Pro Thoracic Stent-Graft System, further drives market growth. These factors position North America as a leader in the vascular graft market during the forecast period.

Vascular Grafts Market Drivers:

. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity has led to an increased demand for vascular grafts, driving market growth.

. Innovations in graft materials, such as biocompatible synthetic materials and improved bioengineered grafts, enhance the performance and durability of vascular grafts, expanding their use in various procedures.

Vascular Grafts Market Barriers:

. The cost of advanced vascular grafts, particularly those made from synthetic or bioengineered materials, can limit their accessibility, particularly in low-income regions, hindering market growth.

. The potential for complications, such as graft failure or infection, may deter healthcare providers from using these devices in specific patient populations, slowing market adoption.

