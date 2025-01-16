National Investment Risk Day To Counter Investor Delusions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Toews aims to make investors more aware

that portfolios should be built for both best case and worst case scenarios, so they can stay invested toward their goals regardless of future direction. National Investment Risk Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the growing influence of speculative narratives, ludicrous investment trends, emotional biases, and the allure of "get-rich-quick" schemes that often influence investment decision-making.

"I traveled the country to talk about tulipmania in 1999. We are so much further out on the crazy scale from that, it's hard to comprehend. Seriously, Dogecoin has a market cap north of 70 billion," said Phillip (Felipe) Toews, CEO, Portfolio Manager at Toews Asset Management and author of the upcoming book, The Behavioral Portfolio .

On this momentous day and beyond we encourage advisors and investors to pause and make sure they are on the right side of their left brain. Are you invested in things with great stories, but no substance? Will you look back with a pit in your stomach next year on NIRD after the excitement fades over the Bottled Unicorn Tear ETF?

As we continue to work and advance risk management, we encourage advisors and investors to have real discussions around the risk of their portfolio and personal investment endeavors. While there is never a wrong time to talk about risk, we believe that the conversation is not happening often enough.

"Investors, both individual and institutional, are increasingly susceptible to narratives that prioritize short-term gains over long-term sustainability. NIRD serves as a crucial reminder to prioritize human emotion, risk management, and pragmatic portfolio construction," added Jason Graffius, COO, Portfolio Manager for Toews.

To educate, and offer actionable insights for advisors and investors, Toews organized a live, virtual panel with some of the industry's top voices in investments and behavioral finance: Anyone can register

here

for the National Investment Risk Day webinar at 10:00 AM EST Thursday, January 23rd.

Toews encourages investors to:



Question the Hype:

Ask yourself, "Am I investing in what will one day be considered among the craziest ideas in all of investing history?"



Do Your Homework:

Toews believes not losing money on your investments is almost as important as making money. Just because it has been ripping higher for a couple of years does not mean it will continue to fly. Is it the right thing for the plan?



Risk Matters:

Sync portfolio allocations with financial goals, risk tolerance and time horizons. Boom-more comfort and confidence, all rolled into one.



Plan for

Curveballs: Ask yourself "If an investment is trending wildly higher, is it conceivable that it might also trend wildly lower? If yes, how am I preparing for the downfall?"

Get Real:

When it comes to the real-life impact of the unexpected, having open, honest conversations between financial pros and investors is more important than ever.

"National Investment Risk Day is our reminder to take a breather, reflect, and make smart decisions that actually align with long-term financial goals and life purpose," said Eben Burr, President of Toews Asset Management.

About Toews Asset Management

Founded in 1994, Toews offers innovative risk management with a suite of ETFs, funds and strategies that strive to capture upside market exposure while managing downside risk. Toews' Behavioral Investing Institute provides a program for financial advisors and institutions that wish to improve their practice management and client experience skills. Learn more at

. 7527312 MK

Media Contact:

Kelly Bradley

8003261950

[email protected]



SOURCE Toews Asset Management