BIGG Digital Assets Provides Review Of 2024 And Outlook For 2025

2024 was a year of development, setting the stage for strategic growth. All business segments - Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero Technologies - advanced their respective technology stacks, significantly improving our apps, products and services.

Building on the momentum of the broadening and strengthening crypto market, BIGG's primary focus in 2025 will the advancement of Netcoins' operations. Netcoins continues to mature as a crypto business. We are looking ahead, preparing for the future crypto market and anticipated changes within the regulatory regime – which will include the addition of new product and service offerings to supplement its core trading business.

Netcoins

Record trading volumes and new customer acquisition shaped Netcoins' 2024 story. Netcoins experienced new customer growth with over 27,000 registrations through 2024 and estimates total trading volume for the year at approximately $830 Million CAD, with $205 Million CAD in Assets Under Custody (AUC), based on preliminary unaudited estimated results. To provide some context, the 2023 trading volume at Netcoins was $285 Million CAD, with approximately $100m CAD in Assets Under Custody.

Netcoins Trading









Netcoins offers Crypto Trading on its web and mobile applications in Canada and the United States

Netcoins has expanded its sales team to support institutional adoption of crypto and is focused on helping organizations that are part of the Bitcoin Treasury movement - where companies are increasingly adopting Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset, hedging against inflation and as a store of value.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Netcoins intends to provide the following new services for its clients in 2025:



Advanced Trading

Enhanced Web App Experience

Crypto Based Lending Further Market Expansion

“We think we have established a successful business and trading platform for our clients. In 2025, we intend to offer more products and services beyond our Trading and Staking services. This will allow us to meet the needs of our clients further and expand our offerings in 2025”, said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews.

In 2025 and beyond, we intend to position Netcoins as not only one of Canada's leading crypto exchanges, but more importantly, an exchange ready to provide the products and services not yet permitted in Canada, but widespread in other countries including the United States. We believe that crypto investing products such as options, derivatives and lending will be permitted in Canada in time, and Netcoins' goal is to be ready for that. Currently, Netcoins and all other Canadian exchanges are only permitted to provide spot trading to our customers.

Blockchain Intelligence Group

Blockchain Intelligence Group celebrated the launch of QLUE Express, TokenEyes, and expanded Training Programs, alongside notable upgrades to its existing compliance and investigative services in 2024.

Traditionally focused on serving law enforcement and the financial sector, characterized by lengthy procurement cycles, the company has expanded its reach to government agencies, private investigators, and organizations of all sizes and budgets. This strategic shift aligns with the demand for immediate, scalable cryptocurrency investigative and compliance solutions.

QLUE Express delivers investigative technology via an à la carte model, enabling instant purchases at lower prices. This streamlined approach has broadened the customer base to include OTC desks, ATM operators, legal and accounting firms, financial institutions of all sizes, smaller law enforcement agencies, and consumer-facing brands that accept cryptocurrency.

QLUE Express - An A La Carte Crypto Investigation Platform







QLUE Express - tracing funds through a decentralized exchange









TokenEyes is the world's first mobile app that empowers cryptocurrency users with real-time risk assessment before transacting. Designed for both professional retail investors and newcomers to cryptocurrencies, TokenEyes combines advanced risk detection with informative data. TokenEyes is available on Apple and Google's Android stores in addition to its web app, TokenEyes.com.

Supporting 15 cryptocurrencies and over 5.6 million digital assets, TokenEyes represents a significant advancement in cryptocurrency security and is available for everyday users, OTC desks, Family Offices and Merchants. TokenEyes offers a number of paid plans that provide a greater number of risk checks, monitored addresses, transaction notifications and assets stored

The company also expanded its leading training programs, introducing new modules and the Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator – Advanced Series certification. These updates underscore BIG's commitment to equipping professionals with cutting-edge expertise and tools for navigating the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Blockchain Intelligence Group's 2025 focus:



Driving sales growth while reducing operational costs and improving efficiencies.

Innovating products supporting additional blockchains and advanced analytics. Listening to customers and delivering enhancements that meet their evolving needs.



With an unwavering focus on cryptocurrency investigations, compliance, and security, Blockchain Intelligence Group remains committed to shaping the future of the industry in 2025 and beyond.

TerraZero Technologies

TerraZero's Intraverse platform is slated for public launch in March 2025. We believe that 2025 will mark the resurgence of metaverse projects from larger companies including Meta and Infinite Reality, with the latter recently closing a $3B financing 1 on a $12B valuation.

Intraverse is a forward-looking use case for digital assets and how young consumers might utilize them. The first experiences being built and deployed on TerraZero's Intraverse platform will be creator and music focused. We anticipate that many users, including influencers and celebrities, will use Intraverse as a new channel to reach their audiences, and provide a more intimate experience than is currently available with Instagram, Twitch, Facebook, and other Web 2.0 social media platforms.

Our goal for Intraverse is for it to evolve into an immersive social network. Users worldwide will be able to customize their own apartments, invite and hang out with friends and family in their apartments, broadcast video, audio, and images to their audiences, enable commerce and payments between users, and enjoy many other gamification and social features.

TerraZero will also seek to onboard brands and enterprise clients in Q1 and beyond, as well as iGaming entities looking to reach new audiences and provide a more immersive iGaming experience than currently offered by apps and websites.

Virtual Apartments & Experiences for All









The above illustrates a music genre-themed virtual apartment users can further personalize to suit their own tastes.

Looking Ahead to 2025

In closing, we are satisfied with the development of the companies in 2024, especially Netcoins, but we also recognize that there's more work to be done. Netcoins provides an excellent and significantly profitable base on which to build towards this goal, and we're confident that we will realize this success in 2025.

