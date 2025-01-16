Culture Minister, CICA Secretary-General Exchange Views On Protection Of Cultural Heritage
1/16/2025 8:14:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received a
delegation led by Secretary-General of the conference on
Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat
Sarybay, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the activities of the
CICA, which it has chaired since 2024.
Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said that Azerbaijan's
chairmanship of the CICA continues successfully, playing an
important role in the future activities of the organization.
During the conversation, it was emphasized that this can make a
significant contribution to the development of cultural cooperation
between the participating countries.
It was underlined that under the leadership of President Ilham
Aliyev, Azerbaijan is carrying out noteworthy work to expand
intercultural dialogue on a global scale and supports all
initiatives in this area.
The meeting included an exchange of views on the protection and
promotion of cultural heritage, creative industries and other
issues of mutual interest.
The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures
in Asia (CICA) is an intergovernmental forum for enhancing
cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in
Asia. It is a forum based on the recognition that there is a close
link between peace, security and stability in Asia and in the rest
of the world. The key idea of the Conference is based on the
priority of the indivisibility of security, joint initiative and
mutually beneficial interaction of small and large states.
The idea of convening the CICA was first proposed by Kazakhstan
President Nursultan Nazarbayev on 5 October 1992, at the 47th
Session of the United Nations General Assembly. On October 5, 2017,
the CICA process celebrated its 25th anniversary.
