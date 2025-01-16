Dnsfilter Ends A Banner Year With 41% Revenue Growth, Processing 2 Million DNS Queries Per Second

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter announced today that the company blocked significantly more threats and unwanted content in 2024 and grew its revenue by more than 40% for a third year in a row, marking another successful year of protecting organizations and people from internet threats.

Organizations often overlook the role of DNS as a crucial aspect of security architecture, offering much-needed visibility into the threat landscape. According to DNSFilter's data, of the 5,000 average queries that most people initiate as they navigate the web throughout their day, 29 are likely to be malicious. This demonstrates the need for proactive security measures. By incorporating DNS data into their security posture, organizations are able to see user activity patterns, gain insights for Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and find network trends that require action.

DNSFilter's key technology achievements in 2024 included:



Completed integrations with six prominent PSA platforms

Integration with Rewst for enhanced automation for MSPs

Addition of newly observed domains category

New query log user interface

Enhancements to the Data Export feature API access now available for all subscription levels, including self-service API tokens

DNSFilter also increased network capacity and users of the product which resulted in:



40,388,749,177,546 (over 40 trillion) queries resolved in 2024

80% increase in average monthly queries

An average of nearly 2 million requests processed per second

7 billion threats (malware, phishing, botnet, cryptomining and new domains) identified

49% more malware was blocked in 2024 than in 2023 128% more CSAM (child sexual abuse material) was blocked in Q4 2024 than in all of 2023

Additionally, DNSFilter received multiple awards in 2024, including being named to The Tech Tribune's

2024 Best Tech Startups in Washington, D.C. List

and CEO and Co-founder Ken Carnesi being named a 2024 Tech Titan in Washingtonian. The company also appeared in four of Built In's Best Places to Work in 2025 lists : 100 Best Remote Places to Work, 100 Best Remote Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in DC and 100 Best Places to Work in DC.

This reflects DNSFilter's high quality hiring process and company reputation. Over 20,000 candidates applied for roles at DNSFilter in 2024. Forty-eight offers were extended with a 100% acceptance rate, adding 48 new team members, including six new executive roles.

Key milestones for DNSFilter's partner program included 40% year-on-year global partner-sourced sales growth, 728 new managed service providers and reseller partners added, and recognition as a 5-Star award recipient Partner by CRN's Partner Program Guide.

Ken Carnesi, CEO and co-founder, DNSFilter, said:

"I'm proud of our continued proactive stance and our relentless pursuit of stopping threats before they cause harm, our strong financial performance, and our ability to attract top talent.

The scale at which we are blocking threats and unwanted content for our users is greater than it has ever been, approaching 200 billion queries daily, and our network continues to expand to support the growing demand of our filtering services. We look forward to more growth in 2025."

About the company:

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the Internet safer and workplaces more productive by blocking threats at the DNS layer. DNSFilter resolves upwards of 170 billion daily queries. With 79% of attacks using Domain Name System (DNS), DNSFilter provides the worlds fastest protective DNS powered by AI, blocking threats an average of 10 days faster than traditional threat feeds. Over 35 million users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats.

