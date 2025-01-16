Ceasefire agreement takes place on Sunday

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced the successful completion of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, along with a prisoner exchange, after 467 days of Israeli military action in Gaza. Al-Thani confirmed that final procedural steps would be completed that night, followed by internal coordination with the Israeli government. The agreement’s implementation will begin on Sunday, January 19.



The first phase of the agreement, lasting 42 days, will include a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas in Gaza, and their repositioning along the border. Additionally, it will facilitate the exchange of prisoners, the return of displaced persons, and the transportation of the sick and wounded for medical treatment. Humanitarian aid will be delivered and distributed widely, including provisions for hospitals, health centers, bakeries, and displaced persons. Fuel and civil defense supplies will also be introduced. As part of the first phase, Hamas will release 33 Israeli detainees, including women, children, the elderly, and injured civilians. In return, a number of Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli detention. Al-Thani indicated that the second and third phases of the agreement would be determined during the first phase's implementation. He stressed that both parties must adhere fully to the agreement to protect civilian lives, avoid further conflict, and pave the way for a lasting and just peace in the region.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097376