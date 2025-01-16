California governor claims that Musk is lying

(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom has strongly criticized Elon Musk after the tech billionaire accused the state of poor governance in handling wildfires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles. Musk, a longtime critic of Newsom, blamed the extensive damage on "bad governance" and a shortage of water. He also retweeted a call for Newsom to resign.



This came as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged that 20% of the city's fire hydrants ran dry during the crisis, prompting Newsom to call for an independent investigation. In response, Newsom posted a showing Musk questioning a firefighter about water availability. The firefighter explained that while there was water in reservoirs, the system was not equipped to handle the volume needed, and water trucks were brought in as "mobile hydrants."



Newsom accused Musk of lying, citing the firefighter’s explanation. Additionally, the governor and Musk clashed over looting claims, with Newsom refuting Musk’s statement that California Democrats had decriminalized looting, affirming that such acts are illegal and offenders will be prosecuted.



The LA wildfires, which have caused at least 24 deaths, continue to threaten the region, with strong winds expected to intensify the blazes. Musk's involvement in the issue also comes amid his close ties to President-elect Donald Trump, who has criticized Newsom’s handling of the disaster.

