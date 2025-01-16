Trump announces he will meet Putin ‘very quickly’ following inauguration

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has expressed his intention to meet Russian President Vladimir "very quickly" after his inauguration on January 20. In an interview with Newsmax, Trump emphasized that resolving the Ukraine conflict depends largely on Putin's approach and stated that he believes the Russian leader would not be pleased with the current state of the war.



Trump, who campaigned on ending the Ukraine conflict and cutting US funding to Ukraine, claimed that he could have stopped the hostilities within 24 hours if he had been in office. However, he acknowledged that a resolution might take months. He blamed President Joe Biden for allowing the war to escalate, calling it "gross incompetence."



Biden, on the other hand, defended his handling of the crisis, highlighting his efforts to rally international support for Ukraine and prevent direct conflict between nuclear powers. The Kremlin has welcomed Trump's plan to engage with Russia but stressed that a resolution must address the underlying causes of the conflict, including NATO's expansion and the treatment of ethnic Russians in Ukraine.

