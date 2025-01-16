Hungary heavily criticizes Ukrainian ‘attacks on sovereignty’

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto condemned Ukraine for allegedly attempting to sabotage the TurkStream pipeline, which supplies natural gas to Hungary and other EU nations, calling it an attack on Hungary's sovereignty. This follows reports from Russia claiming Ukraine targeted the Russkaya gas compressor station with kamikaze drones, which are crucial for the pipeline's operation.



Szijjarto emphasized the importance of this energy supply and called for respect for its safety. Hungary's relationship with Ukraine has soured due to Budapest’s refusal to increase military aid to Ukraine and its opposition to EU sanctions against Russia, which Hungary argues have hurt European economies. Szijjarto also criticized Ukraine’s recent actions for exacerbating the EU energy crisis, while Ukraine has expressed interest in replacing Hungary’s EU membership due to its stance.

