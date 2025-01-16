Vance explains point of view on January 6 pardons

(MENAFN) US Vice President-elect JD Vance has clarified the incoming administration's position on pardoning individuals convicted over the January 2021 Capitol riots, stating that those who committed violent acts should not be pardoned. In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Vance explained that the focus of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration would be on rectifying what they see as “unfair prosecutions” of peaceful protesters. He noted that some nonviolent individuals faced disproportionately harsh penalties.



Vance emphasized that while violent offenders should not be pardoned, those who peacefully protested and were treated unfairly by the Department of Justice should have their cases reviewed and pardoned. He acknowledged that some cases were more complex and would need careful examination, but stressed a commitment to ensuring the equal administration of justice.



Trump had previously indicated that he would review the cases of January 6 defendants upon returning to office and issue pardons, calling the treatment of many defendants “unfair.” More than 1,200 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack, with over 700 convicted. Trump’s administration plans to begin reviewing these cases immediately after taking office on January 20, 2025.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097199