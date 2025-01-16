عربي


The Future Of Employee Communications Conference: Omnichannel Communications Strategies To Optimize Digital Employee Experience, Engagement & Business Results (New York, US - March 25-27, 2025)


1/16/2025 6:15:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Employee Communications Omnichannel Communications Strategies to Optimize Digital Employee Experience, Engagement & Business Results" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to The Future of Employee Communications Conference! Join us in NYC for an exclusive gathering of internal communications leaders, digital transformation advocates, and employee engagement experts.

This is a unique opportunity to source and share solutions and best practices with your peers, find expert solutions to common digital employee experience communications challenges, discuss trends, and build your professional network.

About This Internal Communications Event

Through comprehensive sessions and practical demonstrations, you'll gain valuable insights and skills to effectively utilize modern communication tools and strategies to foster collaboration, streamline communication, and enhance employee engagement within your internal and external organization.

You will learn:

  • Maximizing Tool Integration: Seamlessly integrate various communication tools to create a unified and efficient workplace experience.
  • Crafting a Dynamic Intranet: Design and implement an intuitive intranet to enhance collaboration, content organization, and employee access to information.
  • Empowering Team Collaboration: Utilize collaboration platforms as a central hub for project management, communication, and fostering teamwork.
  • Enhancing Employee Experience: Leverage insights and resources to elevate employee engagement, well-being, and overall satisfaction.
  • Creating Interactive Engagement: Develop an engaging platform to drive participation, community engagement, and foster a sense of belonging.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

  • Access to internal communication practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops.
  • Connect with internal communication experts from top organizations, delving into real-world case studies and interactive workshops showcasing employee experience strategies.
  • Networking list for continued post-conference discussions and collaborations.
  • Certificate of attendance for CEUs.
  • Guaranteed to immediately enhance your internal and external communication using modern tools and strategies.
  • Answers to your most pressing questions regarding employee experience and optimization for internal communication workflows.

Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why The Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 03/25/2025

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 9:45 am - Chair's Welcome and Speed Networking

  • Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

9:45 am - 11:00 am - Workshop A: Technology Strategies for Content Ideation, Creation, and Editorial Management for the Digital Workplace

  • Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

11:00 am - 11:30 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:30 am - 12:45 pm - Workshop B: Supercharging Video Storytelling for Employees in the TikTok Era to Elevate Your Employee Experience and Employer Brand

  • Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

12:45 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 3:30 pm - Workshop C: Positioning Internal Communicators as Strategic Partners in the Digital Workplace

  • Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie

3:30 pm - 3:45 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:45 pm - 5:00 pm - Workshop D: Internal Communications Strategies for Digital Transformation Success

  • George Rosales, Managing Partner - Bounce Marketing & Consulting
  • Ada Rosales, Founder & CEO - Bounce Marketing & Consulting

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Yotel, 4th floor rooftop bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of New York City!

Day 1: General Sessions - 03/26/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

  • Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Launching an Intranet for a Distributed Workforce at Saatva

  • Caroline Johns, Director of Internal Communications - Saatva

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Grabbing Attention in a Digital Workplace: Strategies for effective communication

  • Liz Mach, Manager, Editorial Communications - American Airlines
  • Adib Abrahim, Managing Director, Digital Strategy and Communications - American Airlines

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Using AI to Mine New Wisdom from a Century of Learning

  • Joel Willcher, Global Director of Internal Communications - McKinsey & Company

11:45 am - 12:20 pm - How XPO Drives Employee Engagement through Digital Multichannel Storytelling

  • Meaghan Baumwald, Senior Director, Internal Communications - XPO

12:20 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Attendee-Led Breakout Groups - Share Challenges and Discuss Solutions with Your Professional Peers!

  • Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - Building a Security-Savvy Workforce: Effective Communication Strategies for Cybersecurity Change Management

  • Caitlin Bradigan, Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies

3:25 pm - 3:40 pm - See and hear the latest in AI-Powered Video Generation to Better Engage your Employees

3:40 pm - 4:00 pm - Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo From Your Sponsors

4:00 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel: UX for Intranets: Getting Everyone on the "Similar" Page

  • Moderator: Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral
  • Angela Perry, APR, Senior Associate Director of Communications| H&H
  • Elyse Laporte, Internal Communications and Employee Branding Specialist - Plusgrade
  • EJ Sepp, Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP
  • Meredith Daniels, Deputy Director Employee Communications - State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

4:45 pm - 5:00 pm - Day 1 Wrap-Up

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1-Join Us For A Networking Reception @ Yotel, 4th floor rooftop bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Sessions - 03/27/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address

  • Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Leadership Communications in the Digital Workplace

  • Brandi Chionsini, Senior Manager Internal Communications - LegalZoom

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Switching Employee Comms Platforms - Best Practices for Navigating Change During Digital Transformation

  • JL Delayen, Omnichannel Communications Manager - Booz Allen Hamilton

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Attendee-Led Breakout Groups - Share Challenges and Discuss Solutions with Your Professional Peers!

  • Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: Best Practices for Change Management Communications in the Digital Workplace

  • Chuck Anderson, Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Lead, Oncology Business Unit - Takeda
  • Moderator: Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral
  • Lindsay Sharifipour, Director, Internal Communications & Corporate Affairs - Amwell
  • Isabelle Brenton, Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications - IPG Media Brands
  • Leah Gutstadt, Director, Internal Communications - Shutterfly

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Adib Abrahim
Managing Director, Digital Strategy & Communications
American Airlines

Caroline Johns
Director of Internal Communications
Saatva

Meaghan Baumwald
Senior Director, Internal Communications
XPO

Brandi Chionsini
Senior Manager Internal Communications
Legal Zoom

JL Delayen
Omnichannel Communications Manager
Booz Allen Hamilton

For more information about this conference visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

MENAFN16012025004107003653ID1109097181


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

