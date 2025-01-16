Shaki Basketball Team Wins Over Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A match of the Azerbaijan basketball League (Round IX ) has
taken place in Shaki, Azernews reports.
The team "Shaki" won over "Ganja" with a score of 72:66. With
this win, the "Shaki" team became the sole leader in Group B.
The history of Azerbaijani basketball started in 1920 on the
initiative of workers and staff of foreign oil companies who
arrived in Baku. In 1926, around 300 basketball teams operated in
Baku.
Between 1920 and 1930, the country's strongest basketball team
started training in the Railway Sports Club.
Baku's basketball team of the Dynamo Society distinguished
itself in many competitions.
In 1931, the men's basketball team became the winner of the
championship of Transcaucasia and for the first time won the right
to participate with an independent team in the championship of the
USSR.
Since this year, the Azerbaijani men's basketball team has been
taking a leading position in the South Caucasus for many years.
At the USSR championship (1936), the women's basketball team
beat Georgia (41:20), Belarus (30:16), and other rivals ranked
third in the competition.
Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has
played a major role in the development of basketball in the
country.
In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International
Basketball Federation (FIBA) making it possible for national
basketball teams to join international competitions.
In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held
in Baku.
In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European
Development Cup in Albania.
Four years later, the national team became first at Novruz- 2010
International basketball tournament.
Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.
Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve,
attracting more sports fans.
