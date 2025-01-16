Musk expresses support for Greenland to join US

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has expressed his support for Greenland potentially becoming part of the United States, following renewed interest from incoming President Donald in acquiring the Danish self-governed island. Musk tweeted on Sunday, saying, "If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome!" His comments were made in response to a University of Copenhagen poll indicating that most Greenlanders support independence.



Musk's statement came after Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, calling it "an absolute necessity" for national security. Trump had proposed purchasing the island during his first term in 2019, but the idea was rejected by both Greenland and Denmark at the time.



Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede has firmly rejected the notion of selling the island to the US, although he expressed willingness to engage in talks with Trump. Egede emphasized Greenland’s desire for independence, stating, "We are ready to talk," but asserting that their wish to govern their own affairs must be respected.



Meanwhile, Denmark, which has been Greenland's governing power since 1979, has indicated a willingness to discuss increasing the US military presence on the island. Greenland is strategically important due to its location, which controls crucial Arctic shipping lanes, and it already hosts a US military base. The island, with a population of around 60,000, has been gradually moving towards greater sovereignty, with a 2019 poll showing that nearly 68% of Greenlanders support independence from Denmark in the next two decades.

