Emaar India Has Secured The Prestigious 'Great Place To Worktm Certification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, January 16, 2025: Emaar India the Indian business entity of the globally renowned brand Emaar, famous for developing Burj Khalifa, announced today that it has secured the prestigious 'Great Place to WorkTM' certification for the period of January 2025 to January 2026, awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute, India. The company has been recognized for its commitment to nurturing a positive, inclusive and empowering workplace culture, driven by trust, innovation, employee well-being & respect. This certification is a true recognition of the dedication, passion, and commitment that the Emaar India employees truly represent.



This achievement is a hard-fought significant milestone for Emaar India and also the result of a focused people agenda, collaborative efforts, and continuous efforts towards improvements over the last 2 years by the entire Emaar India HR team supported by all its employees, specially through the mentorship and advocacy by its department heads, across all functions. This certification is both well-deserved and symbolic of the special focus Emaar India has laid on bespoke talent management programs, regular employee engagement initiatives, leadership meets for timely communication, consistent & transparent compensation philosophy, best-in-class HR practices & policies, rolling out a strong employee recognition program and integrating a robust performance management system including mentoring programs and regular development feedback.



The certification is a validation of Emaar India's focus on its commitment of creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, respected, empowered & inspired to achieve excellence. With a resilient and energetic workforce in India, Emaar is deeply committed to ensuring that employees' voices are heard, recognized and acted upon, fostering enhanced experiences and empowering them to achieve their business objectives in sync with the Emaar core values – 'Customer First, Fast Paced, Ownership Mindset, Winning Together & One Emaar'.



Commenting on this accomplishment, Ms. Madhuri Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer of Emaar India, said: "We are thrilled to share that Emaar India is officially certified as a Great Place to Work. As a 'People Centric' organisation we strongly believe in a people-first culture and this highlights our ongoing commitment to build an environment where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered. This accomplishment is a testament of the passion, collaboration and commitment to excellence demonstrated by our employees. This is a significant achievement and reflects Emaar India's commitment in meticulously sculpting a safe, collaborative, and inclusive workplace. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth and excellence and are confident that together we will maintain our position as a Great Place to Work."



The Great Place to Work Certification is a globally recognized standard of excellence, awarded to organizations that prioritize creating a high-trust, high-performance culture. This certification is based on rigorous assessment, including employee feedback and workplace practices. Emaar India's recognition is a result of its focus on employee-centric initiatives, a culture of inclusion, and opportunities for professional growth. With this milestone, Emaar India reinforces its position as an employer of choice in the real estate sector.





