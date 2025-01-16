Citizenship Committee Strip 5,838 People Of The Kuwaiti Citizenship
1/16/2025 6:03:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti citizenship announced on Thursday the stripping of 5,838 citizenships with the matter referred to the cabinet.
The decision was made during the committee's meeting on Thursday, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
A statement by the Ministry of Interior said that four of the cases had dual citizenship, 128 involved fraud, and false statements and some had acquired as close relatives, while 5,706 individuals from 54 countries had their Article 8 citizenship taken. (end)
