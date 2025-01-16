Blockchain And Cryptocurrency Market Report 2025: Tokenization Is Expanding, With Tokenized Bonds Projected To Reach USD 1 Trillion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Blockchain and Report Highlights Adoption Trends, Innovation, and Regulatory Impacts

Blockchain Drives Financial Innovation

Blockchain has evolved beyond cryptocurrencies, becoming a critical tool for transparency and efficiency across industries. Financial institutions like have adopted blockchain for real-time settlements, processing over USD 1 billion through its JPMCoin platform.

Tokenization, which facilitates fractional ownership of tangible and financial assets, is also expanding, with tokenized bonds projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2028. Despite challenges like integration costs and regulatory uncertainties, blockchain's potential to streamline operations continues to drive global adoption.

Cryptocurrency Adoption Expands Across Regions

The number of global cryptocurrency owners grew by over +30% year-over-year, supassing 560 million in 2024. Emerging markets like South America and Oceania experienced the highest growth rates. Meanwhile, 65% of crypto owners globally are adopting a long-term buy-and-hold strategy, indicating growing confidence in digital assets despite market volatility.

Regulatory Frameworks Shape the Future of Blockchain

Governments worldwide are establishing frameworks to foster blockchain innovation while ensuring compliance. Initiatives like the EU AI Act aim to promote ethical adoption and build trust in decentralized systems. However, regulatory concerns remain a significant barrier for potential investors. Collaboration between industry leaders and regulators is critical to achieving balanced growth in the sector

Questions Covered:



What are the primary use cases for blockchain technology beyond cryptocurrency?

What percentage of the global population owns and uses digital currencies in 2024?

Which region experienced the fastest growth in cryptocurrency ownership in 2024?

Which age group represents the largest share of cryptocurrency owners in 2024? What is the most common strategy for cryptocurrency investors globally?

Company Coverage:



JPMorgan Chase

Fnality International

Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN)

Gauntlet

Fireblocks

Coinbase Global Inc.

Mitsubishi Logistics

Ethereum

ORA Protocol ChatOLM

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market Overview



Overview of the Cryptocurrency And Blockchain Market, January 2025

Overview of the Blockchain Market, January 2025

Influence of Major Geopolitical Events on 10 Day Return of S&P 500, Gold, And Bitcoin, September 2024 Influence of Major Geopolitical Events on 60 Day Return of S&P 500, Gold, And Bitcoin, September 2024

4. Global Cryptocurrency Adoption and Ownership Trends



Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e

North America: Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e

Europe: Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e

Asia: Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e

Oceania: Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e

South America: Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e

Africa: Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e

Share of Population That Owns And Uses Digital Currency, in %, 2024e

Share of Population Aged 24-35 That Own Cryptocurrency, in %, 2024e Share of Population That Owns Cryptocurrency, by Country, in % of Population, 2024e

5. Global Consumer Perspectives on Cryptocurrency Payments



Share of Respondents Who Would Like to Be Able to Make Payments in Digital Currencies, in %, 2023

Type of Purchases Respondents Are Interested in Making With Crypto, in % of Respondents, 2023

Share of Respondents Who Would Choose an Online Store That Accepts Cryptocurrencies Over One That Does Not, in %, 2023

Share of Respondents Who Would Shop More Frequently at Their Preferred Online Stores If They Accepted Cryptocurrencies, in %, 2023

Share of Respondents Who Would Spend More Online If Cryptocurrencies Were Accepted, in %, 2023 Cryptocurrencies Respondents Would Choose to Be Paid in for Their work Or Business If Possible, in % of Respondents, 2023

6. Global Demographics and Ownership Status



Breakdown of Cryptocurrency Ownership, by Gender, in %, February 2022 & June 2024

Breakdown of Gender of Cryptocurrency Owners, by Country, in %, June 2024 Breakdown of Cryptocurrency Ownership Status, by Country, in %, June 2024

7. Global Market Exit and Future Intentions



Share of Past Cryptocurrency Owners Exiting the Market More than 6 Months Ago, in %, June 2024

Breakdown of Timeframes When Past Owners Sold Off Their Cryptocurrency Holdings, by Country, in %, June 2024

Share of Past Cryptocurrency Owners Who Sold Their Crypto due to Lost Money on their Investment, in %, June 2024

Share of Past Cryptocurrency Owners Who Sold Their Crypto due to Lost Money on their Investment, by Country, in % of Past Cryptocurrency Owners, June 2024

Share of Past Cryptocurrency Owners Who Say That They Are Likely to Buy Cryptocurrency in the Next Year, in %, June 2024 Breakdown of Likelihood of Past Owners to Buy Cryptocurrency in the Next Year, by Country, in %, June 2024

8. Global Use Cases and Investment Preferences



Use Cases of Cryptocurrency, in % of Cryptocurrency Owners, June 2024

Share of Adults Who Actively Buy And Sell Crypto to Achieve Profits, by Country, in % of Adults, June 2024

Share of Adults Who Buy Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation, by Country, in % of Adults, June 2024

Share of Cryptocurrency Owners Who Are Comfortable Making Crypto a Significant Part of Their Investment Portfolio, in %, June 2024 Share of Past Cryptocurrency Owners Who Are Comfortable Making Crypto a Significant Part of Their Investment Portfolio, in %, June 2024

9. Global Institutional Adoption and Hedge Fund Activity



Share of Past Cryptocurrency Owners And Non-Owners Citing Regulatory Concerns as a Barrier to Investing in Crypto, by Country, in % of Past Cryptocurrency Owners And Non-Owners , June 2024

Share of Traditional Hedge Funds That Have Exposure to Digital Assets, in % of Hedge Funds, 2022, 2023, 2024e

Types of Digital Assets That Hedge Funds Are Invested in, by Type of Hedge Fund, in % of Hedge Funds, Q2 2024

Ways in Which Hedge Funds Are Trading Digital Assets in, by Type of Hedge Fund, in % of Hedge Funds, Q2 2024

Top Reasons For Using Stablecoins, by Type of Hedge Fund, in % of Hedge Funds, Q2 2024

Share of Hedge Funds Investing In Digital Assets That Are Using Stablecoins, in %, Q2 2024

Share of Hedge Funds That Are Either Committed to Or Exploring Tokenization, in %, Q2 2024

Share of Digital Asset Focused Hedge Funds That Are Investing in Tokenized Assets, in %, Q2 2024

Breakdown Of How The Recent Approvals Of Spot Bitcoin ETFs Change Hedge Fund Respondent's Perspective On Launching New Digital Assets Products, in %, Q2 2024

Breakdown of Plan to Use Bitcoin ETFs as Part of Digital Asset Investment Strategy, in %, Q2 2024

10. Global Blockchain Technology and Developer Activity



Share of Population That Uses Blockchain For Cryptocurrency, in %, December 2022

Share of U.S., Canadian And European Banks That Have Started Exploring Blockchain Technology, in %, December 2022

Breakdown of Developers' Status On Blockchain Applications, Excluding Cryptocurrencies, in %, Q3 2022

Breakdown of Developers' Status On Cryptocurrencies, e.g. Bitcoin, in %, Q3 2022

Breakdown of Developers' Status On Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), in %, Q3 2022

Biggest Blockchain Companies That Are Publicly Traded Either in the U.S. Or Canada, by Type, Revenue, and Market Cap, in USD billion/million, December 2022 Share of Developers Currently Working on Or Learning About Blockchain Applications, by Type, in % of Developers, Q3 2022

