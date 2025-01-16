Ananya Panday Flies To Bangkok For A Short Stay

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Ananya Panday recently flew off to Bangkok, Thailand. Updating the netizens, the 'CTRL' took to the stories section of her IG handle and shared a picture of the city's beautiful skyline.

Ananya Panday further revealed through her post that she will be making a stop in Bangkok only for 48 hours.

Prior to this, the stunner visited the famous Golden Temple during her Amritsar visit. She was accompanied by her mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa. Treating her Instafam with sneak peeks of her trip, Ananya Panday dropped a photo of herself standing in the Golden Temple with joined hands. In another photograph, the 'Liger' actress can be seen standing in front of the Gurudwara with closed eyes. Ananya Panday further posted a couple of stills from the Gurudwara. She also shared a still of herself relishing the delicious chole bhature and lassi during her Punjab visit. Her last picture was with her mother and sister.

Posing in a white floral suit with a pink dupatta, the 'Dream Girl 2' actress captioned the post,“Sabr. Shukr. Simran. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh."

On the work front, Ananya Panday has been roped in to play the lead in Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's next. Produced by Dharma Productions, the yet-to-be titled drama will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The project will be based on the life of the acclaimed lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire back in the 1920s.

In addition to this, Ananya Panday will also work on other projects including "Chand Mera Dil". She will be seen sharing screen space with 'Kill' actor Lakshya. The project will be made under the direction of Vivek Soni.

Furthermore, Ananya Panday will also be seen reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the laughter ride "Call Me Bae".