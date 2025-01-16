Indigo Faces Rs 25 Lakh Fine Over ATF Duty Dispute

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

NewDelhi: Leading airline IndiGo announced on Wednesday (Jan 15) that the department has imposed a fine of over Rs 25 lakh on the company concerning duty on jet fuel.

The fine was imposed by the Joint Commissioner (Customs) at the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Ludhiana.

In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, stated that the fine pertains to an "additional duty of customs on remnant Turbine (ATF)."

The company confirmed it will take appropriate measures against the fine but noted that it will not have any material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities.

