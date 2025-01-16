Indigo Faces Rs 25 Lakh Fine Over ATF Duty Dispute
NewDelhi: Leading airline IndiGo announced on Wednesday (Jan 15) that the customs department has imposed a fine of over Rs 25 lakh on the company concerning duty on jet fuel.
The fine was imposed by the Joint Commissioner (Customs) at the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Ludhiana.
In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, stated that the fine pertains to an "additional duty of customs on remnant Aviation Turbine fuel (ATF)."
The company confirmed it will take appropriate legal measures against the fine but noted that it will not have any material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities.
