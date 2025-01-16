Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Son Ibrahim Rushed Bleeding Actor To Hospital In Auto-Rickshaw

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hours after Saif Ali Khan was on Thursday after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra home in Mumbai, details arrived that his elder son Ibrahim took him to Lilavati hospital in an auto-rickshaw, reported NDTV.

After Ibrahim realised that there was no car ready to leave, Saif Ali Khan's 24-year-old son helped his injured father to board the three-wheeler and rushed to the Lilavati hospital, which is approximately two kilometres away from Saif's Bandra home.

Following Saif was admitted to the hospital, video showed actor Kareen Kapoor Khan was standing next to the auto-rickshaw driver and also speaking to the house staff.

Is Saif Ali Khan safe now?

The Bollywood actor – was stabbed about six times by a burglar who entered his Bandra house at around 2.30 am on January 16 – is reportedly out of danger.

Lilavati CEO Dr Niraj Uttamani told HT,“Saif Ali Khan was brought to Lilavati at 3.30 am. He has six stab wounds. Two of them deep. A team of doctors is operating on him.”

"One of the injuries is closer to his spine ... We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after surgery. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," HT quoted the official as saying.

The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it, he added.

A doctor at Leelavati Hospital, who sought anonymity, told HT that the doctors found a piece of knife in the body and the doctors are still examining the extent of damage. However, the actor is able to move his limbs, which shows that the spine is ok

Speaking about the attack, Saif's team said,“There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery.”

How was Saif Ali Khan injured?

According to details, an unidentified person entered Khan's house, and both had a scuffle . Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, the Bandra police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

When asked if the intruder attempted to rob the actor's house, a senior police official did not elaborate but said an investigation was on.