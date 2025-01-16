عربي


São Paulo And Cruzeiro Clash In Thrilling Pre-Season Opener


1/16/2025 5:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a riveting pre-season match, São Paulo and Cruzeiro battled to a 1-1 draw at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, USA. The game, part of the FC Series, showcased both teams' preparations for the upcoming Brazilian football season.

Cruzeiro struck first with lightning speed. Just 30 seconds into the match, Matheus Pereira capitalized on a São Paulo defensive error. He fired a precise shot into the corner, leaving goalkeeper Rafael with no chance.

São Paulo, however, refused to back down. They dominated possession and created several chances. Their persistence paid off in the 45th minute when Luciano equalized. Ferreira's well-timed pass found Luciano, who deftly chipped the ball over Cruzeiro 's goalkeeper Cássio.

The second half saw both teams make wholesale changes. São Paulo introduced key players like Oscar, Calleri, and Alisson. Cruzeiro, in contrast, fielded a largely reserve side.



Despite São Paulo's increased pressure, they couldn't find a winning goal. William Gomes came close twice, but Cruzeiro's defense held firm. The match ended in a fair draw, reflecting the competitive nature of both sides.

This match marked Oscar's return to São Paulo , adding extra significance to the encounter. It also provided valuable insights for both teams as they fine-tune their strategies for the upcoming season.

São Paulo's next FC Series match is against Flamengo on Sunday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Cruzeiro, meanwhile, will face local rivals Atlético-MG at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

This pre-season clash demonstrated the readiness of both teams. It highlighted areas for improvement and showcased promising talent. As the Brazilian football season approaches, fans can anticipate exciting performances from these two storied clubs.

The Rio Times

