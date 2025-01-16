Muslim World League Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Muslim World League welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, praising the efforts made by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America to reach this agreement.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the League expressed hope that this agreement will put a final end to this horrific humanitarian tragedy from which the Strip is suffering.

The statement stressed the need for full commitment to the agreement, the stoppage of the aggression, and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and all other Palestinian territories, leading to the Palestinian people obtaining their full rights, foremost of which is the establishment of their independent, sovereign state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

MENAFN16012025000067011011ID1109096377