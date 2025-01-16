Tanishk Bagchi Attempts His First Solo Album In Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Acclaimed composer Tanishk Bagchi is all set to fly with his first solo album in Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated drama, "Sky Force".

Spilling his excitement regarding his first solo attempt, Tanishk Bagchi was quoted saying, "After a very beautiful journey and creating a mix of originals and recreations for films, I finally decided to take up my first solo film. I would say the credit goes to Maddock Films because the kind of scripts they are working on really makes you feel hungry as an artist to give your full potential. Taking up Sky Force was a decision purely out of the love of the story, and I hope people feel the pulse of the film through its narrative and, of course, the music. I've really worked hard and tried to create melodies that will touch the audience, keeping the patriotism alive through the compositions, and, of course, a fun dance number, which I think every Bollywood film needs."

With his latest album in "Sky Force", Tanishk Bagchi promises a sonic experience encapsulating the film's emotional depth, patriotic fervor, and quintessential Bollywood energy. Tanishk Bagchi is responsible for the songs of the drama, whereas Justin Varghese will provide the background score for the flick.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios, and Leo Films UK Production, the project will feature Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, Nimrat Kaur as his wife, Veer Pahariya as T. Vijaya, and Sara Ali Khan as his better half. Apart from them, "Sky Force" will also star Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles, along with others.

Meanwhile, A. Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the editing department, while Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran has looked after the camera work.

"Sky Force" will be released in cinema halls across the country on 24th January 2025, during Republic Day weekend.