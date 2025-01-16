Moi Holds Periodic Forum For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Office for People with Disabilities Affairs at the Human Resources Department of the of Interior (MoI) organised a two-day periodic forum for persons with disabilities at the Officers' Club of Civil Defence.

The event was attended by about 100 male and female employees from the Ministry of Interior Colonel Nasser Abdullah Mohammed, technical office officer and head of the Office for People with Disabilities Affairs at the Human Resources Department of the MoI, sated that the forum is part of the office's 2025 annual plan to address functional and developmental needs of employees with disabilities in the ministry, and emphasizes the importance of empowering them and providing them with the opportunity to develop their skills and capabilities in order to contribute to achieving the strategy of the Ministry of Interior.

The forum presented a presentation of the annual rehabilitation and training plan for people with disabilities, a discussion of development proposals, and updating employee data with the aim of enhancing communication mechanisms with them as well as providing them with the opportunity to participate in the activities included in the office's annual plan.