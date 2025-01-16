TASC Unveils Riyadh Co-working Space to Cater to Saudi Arabia’s Growing SMEs

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) TASC, the GCC’s leading provider of business and workforce solutions, recently announced the launch of its co-working spaces office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This strategic initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and aims to cater to businesses' evolving needs and contribute to the Kingdom's ambitious transformation agenda.



Small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) drive Saudi Arabia's economy, accounting for 20% of the Kingdom's GDP. Under Vision 2030, the figure is predicted to reach 35%, indicating the government's commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. Initiatives such as Monsha'at's SME Accelerator and the Saudi Investment Fund's focused support for startups have increased demand for adaptive office solutions, making TASC's co-working spaces an important and relevant addition to Riyadh's vibrant entrepreneurial scene.



“The launch of our co-working space in Riyadh is a testament to TASC’s commitment to empowering businesses to thrive in the Saudi market,” said Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Founder and CEO of TASC Group. “As Saudi Arabia continues its journey towards Vision 2030, we aim to provide businesses with innovative, flexible, and premium office solutions that support their growth and enable their success in this dynamic economy.”



TASC's structured co-working space, located in the heart of Riyadh's commercial sector, provides exceptional connectivity, approximately 650 meters from the Officers Club Metro Station and close to significant places like King Olyaa Street, Salman Park and The View Mall. The offices are move-in ready, with modern amenities, ergonomic furniture, and necessary services, including high-speed Wi-Fi, a conference room with LED displays, reception services, and a lounge space. Private cabins and desk spaces are among the flexible office options, with customised programs and long-term discounts available. This makes it a comprehensive solution for firms establishing and scaling operations in Saudi Arabia.



“By offering premium, adaptable office solutions, we facilitate the growth of startups, SMEs, and international enterprises, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification objectives,” stated Anil Kumar, Country Leader of TASC Saudi Arabia. “Our spaces are crafted to evolve with our clients’ needs, equipping them with the essential infrastructure and resources to succeed in one of the region’s most dynamic and fast-growing economies.”

This increasing importance of SMEs and startups is strengthened by current venture capital (VC) investment patterns. According to Magnitt, Saudi Arabia secured SAR 1.5 billion ($412 million) in VC capital between January and June 2024, accounting for 54% of the region's total VC investments—a significant increase from 38% the previous year. These developments underscore the Kingdom's efforts in cultivating a thriving startup ecosystem, as well as the growing demand for creative workspace solutions to support this expansion.



By fostering an agile environment, TASC empowers companies to establish and expand their presence seamlessly, contributing to Riyadh’s evolving economic landscape.





