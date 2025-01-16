Cordisco & Saile Welcomes Attorney Todd Sailer To Personal Injury Firm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attorney Todd Sailer has joined Bucks County based personal injury law firm Cordisco & Saile.

Todd's reputation as a tenacious trial attorney is well-deserved, with a track record of meticulous preparation and dedication to achieving justice.

- Todd M. Sailer, Esq COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cordisco & Saile is proud to announce that attorney Todd Sailer has joined the firm, bringing 25 years of dedicated experience in personal injury law. Known for his relentless advocacy, Todd has secured life-changing results for his clients, including multi-million-dollar verdicts in cases involving vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, dangerous falls, and more.Todd's reputation as a tenacious trial attorney is well-deserved, with a proven track record of meticulous preparation and dedication to achieving justice for those injured by negligence. Beyond his courtroom achievements, Todd is a community leader, ultramarathoner, and youth sports coach, embodying the values of perseverance, teamwork, and service.“I am thrilled to join Cordisco & Saile, a firm that shares my mission to never stop fighting for clients and to put people first,” said Sailer.“Throughout my career, I've been driven by the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most, and I'm excited to continue that work with such a dedicated and accomplished team.”Todd's impressive legal career includes a recent graduation from the prestigious Gerry Spence Method Trial School in 2024, a world-renowned program for trial advocacy. A graduate of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and Temple University School of Law, Todd is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania.Notable achievements in Todd's career include multi-million-dollar verdicts in a severe concussion case stemming from a tractor-trailer collision and a medical malpractice case involving a fatal misdiagnosis. He has also secured high six-figure recoveries in cases involving dram shop liability, product defects, and workplace injuries. These results reflect Todd's meticulous preparation and unwavering commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for his clients.Cordisco & Saile has been a trusted name in personal injury law for over 30 years. With eight offices across Bucks County, Montgomery County, and the Lehigh Valley, the firm represents clients in a broad range of cases, including car and truck accidents, slip-and-falls, defective products, workers' compensation, nursing home neglect, and more.To learn more about Cordisco & Saile and Todd Sailer, visit .

