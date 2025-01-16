Cognizant Leads Enterprises Into Next Generation Of AI Adoption With Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator And Multi-Agent Services Suite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New development framework and services fast track multi-agent adoption by enabling interoperability and scalability to transform business processes

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH ) has announced its Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator and Multi-Agent Service Suite. These new offerings accelerate the development and adoption of AI agents, helping empower businesses to transform their business processes using AI agents for adaptive operations, real-time decision-making, and personalized customer experiences - to support all facets of business, from IT and finance to sales and marketing.

Businesses are dealing with market volatility, operational complexity, and competition from AI-native companies. Traditional workflows and fixed automation no longer meet most customer expectations because of escalating costs and demand for real-time adaptability, and agentic systems are helping bridge the gap.

Designed to expedite

agentic AI adoption, Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator is a no-code development framework which includes a collection of pre-built, reference agent networks that enable businesses to rapidly prototype, customize and scale multi-agent systems. Pre-built multi-agent network templates provide a starting point for clients to address a range of enterprise functions such as Sales and Marketing, Finance, and Investor Relations, as well as industry-specific processes including Supply Chain Management, Customer Service, and Insurance Underwriting. Additional agent networks can be rapidly created using natural language descriptions to fit different scenarios and client use cases and expanded to include third-party agents.

Neuro AI® Multi-Agent Accelerator is part of the Multi-Agent Services Suite, a broader suite of services that are designed to accelerate the transformation of business processes. This suite of services helps businesses seamlessly create and deploy multi-agent systems using a standardized, proven approach. These services help organizations redesign their business processes, develop and deploy intelligent agent systems, and efficiently manage them in production. In addition, enhanced security and compliance

mean that clients

can meet regulatory and legal requirements more easily.

"We are entering a pivotal era for human-plus-machine collaboration. Enterprises persisting with stand-alone agents to duplicate human work will struggle to achieve value," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research. "Rather, they must deploy genuine organizational intelligence where agents and their human counterparts bring contextual intelligence to enhance workflows, datasets, and processes to deliver outcomes."

"AI agents are transforming enterprise operations through task automation and reducing manual effort, enabling employees to focus on strategic activities," said Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant. "However, without collaboration among specialized agents, software systems will remain disconnected from larger business goals. Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator and the Multi-Agent Service Suite allow clients to quickly build and deploy agents into the fabric of their organization, so that they work together across entire businesses to assist humans in lots of roles, from finance and IT to marketing and sales."

"The rise of autonomous agent networks in enterprise workflows underscores the urgent need for a structured framework enabling seamless interaction and coordination among agents," said Vishal Gupta, Partner, Data and AI, Everest Group. "Cognizant tackles this challenge head-on, with a multi-agent development framework that delivers a solution laser-focused on scalability and interoperability- pivotal concerns for enterprises seeking to integrate agents into their infrastructure effectively."



Multi-agent systems go beyond single agents by enabling decentralized decision-making, where agents act independently yet collaboratively to solve complex, interdependent problems. They are designed to provide scalability across functions and geographies, allow expansion without overhauling systems, and offer resilience through redundancy, ensuring continuity even if individual agents fail.

Neuro AI® Multi-Agent Accelerator offers:



Accelerated Agentification Process:

pre-built multi-agent networks offer customizable building blocks that incorporate industry and functional best practices. Instead of designing everything from scratch, organizations can start with proven AI agent networks, reducing implementation time and technical risks. Customizing these networks allows for differentiation and adaptation to unique client needs while maintaining the speed and reliability advantage of the pre-built network

Fast and Simple Customization : new multi-agent networks can be rapidly created using natural language descriptions to fit different scenarios and client use cases

Scalable, Distributed Operation with Smart Task Routing :



integrate newly developed multi-agent networks with pre-existing and other third-party agentic systems using simple APIs.



encapsulation of agent responsibilities allows for extensibility and automatic routing of tasks to the right AI agents



ambiguity resolution over the network of agents, allows new agents to be added more easily while minimizing errors and improving response times

manage large workloads by distributing tasks across multiple servers Flexibility in AI and Cloud Provider Choice: switch between all open-source and most commercial LLMs as well as private/public cloud providers without system rebuilds, avoiding vendor lock-in and optimizing cost.

Cognizant is already helping clients transform their businesses with multi-agent solutions. For instance, an insurance company improved investor relations and call analysis by implementing a multi-agent system designed by Cognizant, while a healthcare company created a Contract Negotiator agent network that sped up medical appeal processing times.

Cognizant's Neuro AI® Multi-Agent Accelerator and Multi Agent Services Suite are available today. For more information about Cognizant's

click here .

