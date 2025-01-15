Tecnoally Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Tecnoally, a leading managed based in Singapore.

This partnership will help Tecnoally's clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Tecnoally has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“Our partnership with EasyDMARC is a game-changer for Technoally in the cybersecurity realm. EasyDMARC is known for its top-notch email authentication services that help protect businesses from phishing and spoofing attacks. By teaming up with them as a reseller, we can offer clients an extra layer of security for their email communications,” said Manoj Kurmar OK, Technical Director of Technoally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Technoally to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Technoally

Technoally was founded by experienced IT professionals with over three decades of industry expertise. The company was established in year 2016 to focus on providing cloud solutions and managed services to customers. Technoally is a dynamic organization, drawing on the collective consulting experience of its team, which exceeds 30 years.



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.



