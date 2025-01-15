NEOTECH BOLSTERS NEOSNUG® TUBING HOLDER LINE
Date
1/15/2025 5:15:55 PM
Now, Neotech offers a micro nasogastric size with the same effective design to better fit smaller neonates.
Neotech also introduces NeoSnug Oral! Its unique "bean" shape is designed to be placed under the mouth to secure orogastric tubing close to the lips.
NeoSnug Oral features the same NeoBond® Hydrocolloid base, which is less likely to irritate sensitive skin, and the same permanent hold flap.
The NeoSnug features and benefits:
Skin friendly Hydrocolloid adhesive base
Unique shape options for nasal or oral placement
Fold over flap engineered to relieve stress on tubes and keep them securely in place
Non-woven fabric that contours to face
Single patient use
Made in the USA!
About Neotech Products: Neotech Products has been manufacturing innovative medical products since 1987. Their unique, skin friendly products are designed to benefit mothers, babies, children, and clinicians. Neotech Products is a proven leader in the development of neonatal, pediatric, and respiratory products.
Ernie
Cavazos
Neotech Products LLC
661-775-7466
[email protected]
SOURCE Neotech Products
