Trust Stamp Previews AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T Stamp dba Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI),issued a reminder for to attend the Company's annual general meeting (the“Annual Meeting”), which will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time via live webcast at . Shareholders who have not completed a proxy can vote using the information provided in the meeting notice.

In addition to the scheduled statutory business, the Company will review its plans for 2025, including:

1) The significance of the Company's engagement with Qenta and ownership interest in QID Technologies LLC.

2) Other partnerships entered into with the goal of growing vertical and geographic markets for the Company's products without imposing significant direct expenses in advance of revenue generation, including US Government, Blockchain, IoT, Digital Wallets, and Healthcare.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp , the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities. Located in nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

