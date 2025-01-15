Deputy Secretary Campbell’S Call With Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar
Date
1/15/2025 3:15:21 PM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
Deputy Secretary of State
Kurt M.
Campbell
spoke
with Nigerian Foreign Minister
Yusuf
Tuggar
today.
The meeting underscored the robust and enduring partnership between the United States and Nigeria.
The
Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister
discussed
several key areas of mutual interest and strategic importance, including
the
return
of
forfeited assets,
recent
landmark
technology and energy sector collaboration,
and
efforts to
address
transnational crime.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.
MENAFN15012025004934011406ID1109095196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.