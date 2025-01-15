Deputy Secretary Campbell’S Call With Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Deputy Secretary of State

Kurt M.

Campbell

spoke

with Nigerian Foreign Minister

Yusuf

Tuggar

today.

The meeting underscored the robust and enduring partnership between the United States and Nigeria.

The

Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister

discussed

several key areas of mutual interest and strategic importance, including

the

return

of

forfeited assets,

recent

landmark

technology and energy sector collaboration,

and

efforts to

address

transnational crime.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.