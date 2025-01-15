Joe Biden Warns In Farewell Letter: 'The Soul Of America Is Still At Stake'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden, ahead of his final farewell address from the Oval Office, shared a heartfelt message with the American people, reflecting on his presidency, the challenges the nation has faced, and the progress made over the past four years. Biden in a warning to the nation, emphasizing that the "soul of America" remains at stake as he prepared for his farewell address to the public before Donald Trump's return to power.

The soul of America at stake

In his farewell letter, Biden reiterated the central theme of his campaign and presidency: "I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that's still the case." Biden emphasized the idea of America as a powerful, enduring force, saying, "America is an idea stronger than any army and larger than any ocean. It's the most powerful idea in the history of the world." He underscored the founding principles that define the nation, stating, "That idea is that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

A nation tested, yet resilient

Biden recalled the difficult times the nation faced when he took office, writing, "Four years ago, we stood in a winter of peril and a winter of possibilities." He reflected on the turmoil brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis, and political unrest, noting, "We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War." Despite these overwhelming challenges, Biden praised the resilience of the American people: "But we came together as Americans, and we braved through it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure."

A personal journey of service

Biden also took a moment to reflect on his personal journey in public service. "It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years," he wrote, highlighting the extraordinary nature of his life story: "Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States."